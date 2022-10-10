Suriya-Jyothika complement each other in black and white outfits as they get papped at airport; WATCH

Recently, Suriya bagged the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in the 2020 film, Soorarai Pottru, and the leading lady of the movie, Aparna Balamurali won the honor of Best Actress. In addition to this, the film also earned the Swarna Kamal Award for Best Feature Film. Aside from these two, Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu, Urvashi, and Karunas also played other key roles in the drama, along with the rest.

Suriya and his better half, Jyothika were clicked by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport today. While the Jai Bhim actor opted for a white shirt and denim as his off-duty look, his wife was a sight for the sore eyes in a black co-ord set. The lovebirds were seen donning groovy shades.

For those unaware, Soorarai Pottru was Suriya’s first collaboration with the talented filmmaker Sudha Kongara. Bankrolled by Suriya and his wife, actress Jyotika, under their home banner 2D Entertainments, the storyline of the movie was loosely based on Air Deccan’s founder GR Gopinath’s life.

Elated by the achievement, Jyothika posted some glimpses from the Award ceremony on social media and captioned the post, “Proud and blessed!”

On the other hand, Suriya took to his Twitter and shared a fam-jam photo with his wife Jyothika, daughter Diya and son Dev and his parents, and wrote, "Ever grateful Sudha! Hearty congratulations to all the winners. This one’s for you Anbana fans!! #SooraraiPottru #NationalFilmAwards."

When the National Award was announced in July this year, the actor penned a heartfelt note on the internet. He wrote, "Vanakkam! My heartfelt thanks for all the love and good wishes that have reached us and enriched our lives so far. We are ecstatic with the five National awards for Soorarai Pottru. The overwhelming reception for our film, which was released directly on OTT during a pandemic, has made our eyes well up in joy. Our happiness is doubled at this National recognition for Soorarai Pottru, as it is a testimony of Sudha Kongara's many years of hard work and creative vision of Captain Gopinath's story."

Also Read: Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Suriya's first salary before becoming an actor was just Rs 736?