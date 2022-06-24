Suriya & Jyothika join the cast of Sai Pallavi's next Gargi; Deets inside

After a blockbuster performance in Virata Parvam, Sai Pallavi is now gearing up for her next titled Gargi, which looks promising. Today, it has been announced that Suriya and Jyothika have come on board to present the film under their production house 2D Pictures. The couple will present the film in Tamil.

Suriya and Sai Pallavi, both took to Twitter and shared their excitement about collaborating as they announced the news. Suriya shared a few pics with Sai Pallavi and the team as he tweeted, Jo & I are glad to associate with team #Gargi Some characters just stay in our minds! New thoughts and writing must be celebrated!Hope you all like it!@Sai_Pallavi92 #Jyotika."

Sai Pallavi is overjoyed for Suriya and Jyothika joining the cast. She wrote, "Thank you @Suriya_offl Sir and #Jyotika mam for the kind gesture. This means a lot @SakthiFilmFctry@2D_ENTPVTLTD#Gargi."

The film is written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran, and produced by Ravichandran Ramachandran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Thomas George, and Gautham Ramachandran. Actor Aishwarya Lekshmi is making her debut as a producer with the film. Govind Vasantha is on board as the music composer. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Sai Pallavi was last seen in Virata Parvam alongside Rana Daggubati, which became a blockbuster success. Inspired from true events of the 1990s, Rana played the role of Comrade Ravanna who is known by his pen name Aranya while Sai Pallavi was seen as his admirer named Vennela. Virata Parvam also starred Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in important roles.