Suriya & Jyothika join Radhika Sarathkumar for a house party with friends; See PICS

Tamil celebrities often get together and spend time. We have seen Trisha, Radhika, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, Boney Kapoor and many others come together. Now, Suriya and Jyothika joined for a fun evening at a house party with friends. The couple, who usually maintains a very low-key life and don't attend events or parties, have spent a gala evening with Radhika Sarathkumar and others for the weekend.

Veteran actress Radhika Sarathkumar took to her Twitter handle and shared a few pics with Suriya and Jyothika from the fun evening. The couple twinned in black and looked absolutely cute together. While Suriya opted for basic jeans and a shirt, Jyothika kept it simple and minimal in a kurta for the party. This couple never leaves a moment to set goals.

Sharing the pics, Radhika wrote, "A #Sunday well spent is a week of content #SURPRISE bday #friends @Suriya_offl #jotika #venkatram."

Check out pics here:

Meanwhile, Suriya is gearing up for the big release of his upcoming film Etharkkum Thuninthavan on March 10 and is busy with promotions. The upcoming Tamil-Telugu movie, directed by Pandiraj and has a strong social message about women along with the mass commercial elements.

The film features Priyanka Arul Mohan as the leading lady of the film. Actors Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Soori and others in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Sun Pictures and D Imman has composed the music for the movie.

