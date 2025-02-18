Suriya, Jyotika, and Karthi make RARE appearance together as a family; see PICS

Apart from being a prolific actor in the Indian film industry, Suriya is also known for his philanthropic efforts. He has consistently worked to ensure that underprivileged children receive the education and opportunities they deserve.

In line with this vision, Suriya established the Agaram Foundation in 2006, an initiative dedicated to providing quality education and equal opportunities to underprivileged children.

Taking this effort a step further, the actor has now inaugurated a new office for the Agaram Foundation.

In visuals shared online, Suriya was seen celebrating the auspicious occasion with his loved ones. His wife and longtime supporter, Jyotika, his brother, Karthi, and his father were among the notable attendees.

Suriya and Jyotika’s children, Diya and Dev, were also present at the gathering, smiling for the cameras.

See the pictures here:

The Kanguva actor has long been committed to uplifting efforts, and the new Chennai office stands as further proof of his dedication to philanthropy.

While Suriya’s generosity is well worth discussing, it’s equally important to acknowledge his stature as one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. However, his recent film Kanguva faced a major setback despite high expectations. Released on a pan-Indian scale, the film struggled to make an impact both critically and commercially, as reflected in its box office numbers.

Despite the setback with Kanguva, anticipation is high for Suriya’s upcoming movie Retro, which is being billed as an adventure/drama.

Retro is a Tamil-language film starring Suriya, Pooja Hegde, Joju George, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and others in key roles. Written and directed by the ever-reliable Karthik Subbaraj, the film is produced by Stone Bench Creations and 2D Entertainment. Long-time collaborator Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music, while Shafique Mohammed Ali handles the editing.

Retro is set to release in theatres on May 1st in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.