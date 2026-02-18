Suriya, Jyotika hail Riya Shibu after watching Sarvam Maya; Nivin Pauly’s co-star says she’s ‘simply over the moon’

Sarvam Maya, starring Nivin Pauly and Riya Shibu in the lead roles, was released in theatres on December 25, 2025. After a successful theatrical run, the film is now available for streaming on JioHotstar. Actors Suriya and Jyotika have heaped praise on Riya Shibu for her performance.

Suriya and Jyotika on Riya Shibu’s performance in Sarvam Maya

Taking to her social media handle, Riya Shibu shared the appreciation note she received from Suriya and Jyotika.

Sharing the moment, the actress wrote, “Simply over the moon! Thank you so, so much, Suriya sir and Jyotika ma’am. Taking the time and effort to send me this hamper as a token of appreciation for my performance really means a lot to me. I accept this on behalf of the entire team of Sarvam Maya.”

In their note, the celebrity couple wrote, “Congratulations! Loved your performance in Sarvam Maya, Riya. So natural, impactful, and a joy to watch. Big congratulations, and wishing you continued success and many more memorable roles ahead. With love.”

Additionally, the film’s music director, Justin Prabhakaran, also shared a note from the couple acknowledging his contribution to the movie.

More about Sarvam Maya

Sarvam Maya follows Prabhendu, an atheist from a family of Hindu priests who abandons his traditions to pursue a career in music but struggles financially. While his father and brother are well-known priests, Prabhendu returns to his village in Palakkad and assists his cousin Roopesh with rituals purely for money, despite his disbelief.

His life takes a dramatic turn when he encounters a ghost visible only to him. Calling herself Delulu, the spirit has no memory of her past. As chaos ensues, the two form an unlikely bond, leading Prabhendu to uncover the mystery behind her origins.

Apart from Nivin Pauly and Riya Shibu, the film also features Aju Varghese, Janardhanan, Preity Mukhundhan, Raghunath Paleri, and Madhu Warrier in key roles.

Suriya’s work front

Suriya is next set to appear in the lead role in Karuppu. Directed by RJ Balaji, the fantasy actioner stars Trisha Krishnan as the co-lead. While an official release date is yet to be announced, the film is expected to hit the big screens in April 2026.

Looking ahead, the actor also has Suriya46 with Venky Atluri and Suriya47 with Jithu Madhavan in his lineup.

