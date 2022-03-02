Suriya keeps it classy in formals as he arrives for the promotions of ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’

The highly-awaited trailer of Suriya starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan is finally out today. Adding to the buzz of this much talked about venture, leads of the action outing Suriya and Priyanka Arul Mohan attended a promotional event in Hyderabad. The ‘Jai Bhim’ star reached the gathering in a light blue shirt and basic jeans, while his co-star opted for a floral saree with some statement jewellery.

This Pandiraj directorial will bring back Suriya in his action avatar. Actors Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Soori, Rajkiran, M. S. Bhaskar Vela Ramamoorthy, Ciby Bhuvana Chandran, Jayaprakash, Devadarshini, Ilavarasu, Subbu Panchu, and Redin Kingsley will also play significant roles in the project.

Check out the pictures below:

D Imman has composed the music for the movie. Etharkkum Thunindhavan is the first collaboration between the musician with Suriya. The film will also be the star’s first theatrical release after three long years. His last two ventures Jai Bhim and Udanpirappe were released directly on the OTT platform. Suriya’s next is slated to hit the big screens on March 10.

After Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Suriya will do a cameo in R Madhavan starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The actor will be playing himself in the Tamil version of the biography. R Madhavan will be seen playing the well-known former scientist Nambi Narayanan, who worked as an aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation but was accused of espionage during his time there. The film has been written, produced, and directed by R Madhavan himself.

