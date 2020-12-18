Suriya lauds Dhanush for the latter’s starring in The Grey Man directed by Russo Brothers; See post

Suriya took to his Twitter space and shared his congratulatory message to Dhanush after the latter announced his starring in The Grey Man.

This morning, it came as a huge announcement when it was announced that superstar Dhanush will be playing a key role in the upcoming Netflix original, The Grey Man. While the actor has been receiving appreciations from his fans across the world, now Suriya has taken to his Twitter space and congratulated Dhanush for this milestone. He shared Dhanush’s statement regarding his staring and then showered him with praises.

Titled The Grey Man, Dhanush will be sharing the screen space with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the film. Earlier today, Dhanush issued a statement regarding the announcement, where he thanked his fans for their support. “My sincere thanks to my dearest fans from all over the world for all the love and support you have been showing me throughout these years. Love you all. Spread love! Om Namashivaya”.

See Suriya's Tweet here:

Meanwhile, Dhanush has a line up of films in his kitty including Jagame Thandhiram by Karthik Subbaraj, Karnan by Mari Selvaraj. It is expected that he will start shooting for his film with Karthik Naren soon. The yet to be titled film has Malavika Mohanan as the lead actress. On the other hand, Suriya was last seen in Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru. He has a handful of films in his kitty including Aruvaa with director Hari, Vaadivasal with critically acclaimed director Vetrimaaran. He is currently busy with the shooting of an upcoming anthology titled Navarasa.

