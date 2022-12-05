Suriya looks super fit as he gets snapped at a gym in Mumbai; To sport a new look in Siva’s film?

Suriya is an actor who has always followed the trend of getting image makeovers for every role, just like his favourite actor Kamal Haasan. The National award-winner actor has constantly worked hard for his characters in every film and has always made sure that he never repeats his looks and mannerisms. Suriya is currently busy with the shooting of his 42nd film, which is helmed by hitmaker Siva . The actor, who was recently spotted a gym, looks super fit in his latest pictures.

The actor, who was recently spotted at a gym in Mumbai, looked super fit in his new look for Suriya 42 , which marks his first collaboration with director Siva. Suriya has visibly lost weight in the pictures, which are now winning the internet. The talented star is reportedly sporting a 6-pack look for the movie, which is touted to be a fantasy adventure drama. Some unconfirmed reports also suggest that Suriya might have multiple looks in the film, and he will be sporting a muscular physique for his 'warrior' appearance in the film.

Suriya's recent fitness journey

For the uninitiated, Suriya had gained weight and was sporting a bulky body during the first schedule shooting of his ambitious project, Vaadivaasal. The actor, who is playing a double role in Vetrimaaran's period drama, is expected to go back to the same look after wrapping up the filming of Siva's untitled film. The next schedule shooting of Vaadivaasal will only begin after both the actor and filmmaker wrap up their current commitments.

About Suriya 42

The movie, which is touted to be a fantasy-adventure drama, is being made as the most expensive project in Suriya's acting career, so far. Bollywood actress Disha Patani is making her Tamil debut with the untitled film. The Suriya starrer, which is expected to be rich in VFX and action sequences, is expected to get a massive pan-Indian release in five languages, including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.