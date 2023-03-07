Suriya makes a generous help to Pithamagan producer VA Durai as he seeks financial aid for medical treatment

Producer VA Durai bankrolled many blockbuster films with big celebrities like Vikram, Suriya, Sathyaraj and others. However, now, his living conditions have become bad after the COVID-19 lockdown. The producer recently shared a video to seek help for his medical treatment and Suriya came forward with some financial aid.

According to reports, VA Durai is ill and has been living at his friend's house with no one to take care of. He is also said to be suffering severe wounds on his legs. The producer's friend posted a video on social media to seek help for his medical treatment as he said it would be great if someone can help Durai in this difficult situation. Somehow, the video reached Suriya and he has come in support of the producer. The Jai Bhim actor reportedly gave him Rs 2 lakhs for VA Durai's initial treatment.

About VA Durai and Pithamagan film

VA Durai produced Suriya's blockbuster film Pithamagan, directed by Bala. The film stars Vikram, Suriya, Laila and Sangeetha. Pithamagan, which was released in 2003, became one of the biggest hits in Tamil. The film also bagged National Award, Filmfare award and more.

VA Durai owns a production and distribution company Evergreen Movie International and has collaborated with actor Sathyaraj and director Sakthi Chidambaram on multiple ventures in the early 2000s, before running into financial trouble through the making of Bala's Pithamagan (2003). According to reports, Bala went over the agreed budget, which led to the producer settling the payments. Followed by, it was also said that the producer also gave director Bala Rs 25 lakhs for his next movie. But the film didn't materialise and the director also didn't return the payment to Durai. After 19 years, the producer filed a case in court against Bala for his money and protested at his office.