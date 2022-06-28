Suriya meets Nambi Narayanan on the sets of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect; Watch the actor's reaction

Suriya has a good rapport with the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Main actor R Madhavan. The Jai Bhim star recently dropped on the sets of R Madhavan-led Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He was taken by surprise to see the former scientist Nambi Narayanan himself on the shoot. R Madhavan introduced the two after the initial shock, followed by a pleasant meeting.

Dropping the video of this meet-cute, the 3 Idiots star wrote on his Instagram handle, "Only my bro @actorsuriya can make me feel so good and react like this... Nambi sir is a huge fan of my bro and his father. #rocketrythefilm."

For the unversed, the biopic will have Suriya doing a cameo in all the South versions of the flick, while Shah Rukh Khan will be a part of the Hindi and English versions of the drama.

In the meantime, the makers have already commenced promotions for the film and during one of the events, the actor claimed on ISRO used Panchang to launch the Mars Orbiter Mission. The netizens trolled him on social media for this remark. Later, the actor even issued a clarification saying that it was ignorant of him to refer to the almanac as the Panchangam.

He will portray the role of Nambi Narayanan, the decorated aerospace engineer from ISRO in the biopic Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. R Madhavan will also don the director's cap for the first time in the project.

The venture will also see Rajit Kapur, Simran, Misha Ghoshal, Ravi Raghavendra, Muralidaran, Shyam Renganathan, and Karthik Kumar in secondary roles. This highly-discussed drama is likely to be out in the cinema halls on the 1st of July this year.

