Suriya mourns G Marimuthu's death in an emotional post: ‘He was one of the ADs who helped me in Nerukku Ner’

G Marimuthu, the actor-filmmaker passed away on September 8, Friday, leaving the Tamil film industry in deep shock. As per the reports, the 57-year-old actor passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest, while dubbing for his famous Sun TV series, Ethir Neechal, in Chennai. Even though G Marimuthu was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, he was pronounced dead. Some of the biggest stars of the Tamil film industry, from Marimuthu's Jailer co-star, superstar Rajinikanth to Suriya, mourned the actor-filmmaker's demise on social media.

Suriya mourns G Marimuthu's death with an emotional post

The National award-winning actor, who worked with G Marimuthu during the beginning of his acting career, took to his official Twitter handle and mourned the senior actor's demise with an emotional post. In his post, Suriya also recalled working with the Jailer actor, who was an assistant director, and helped him when he made his acting debut with the 1997-released film, Nerrukku Ner.

"Heartfelt condolence to the family & friends of Director-Actor Marimuthu Sir. Extremely shocking. He was a well-wisher, was one of the ADs who helped me in Nerukku Ner & he was the most talkative, always had a fun side that made the world comfortable and friendly..! Will miss you a lot!" reads the Kanguva actor's post.

G Marimuthu's illustrious career

The actor-filmmaker, who was born in Theni, Tamil Nadu, kickstarted his film career as a directorial assistant to Rajkiran. Later, he worked as an assistant director with several veteran filmmakers, including Mani Ratnam, Vasanth, Seeman, SJ Suryah, and others. G Marimuthu made his directorial debut in 2008 with the movie, Kannum Kannum. He also co-directed the blockbuster film Manmadhan, along with its leading man, Silambarasan.

He made his acting debut in 2011 with the Myssking directorial, Yuddham Sei. However, it was Mari Selvaraj's Pariyerum Perumal, that emerged as a major turning point in G Marimuthu's acting career. Later, he made prominent appearances in many blockbuster films including Kamal Haasan-Lokesh Kanagaraj duo's 2022-released blockbuster Vikram, and Jailer. In Television, Marimuthu earned immense popularity with his role in Ethir Neechal, the superhit daily soap.

