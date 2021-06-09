Suriya offers helping hands to the members of his fans club battle the pandemic

While Yash has offered financial aid to the members of Kannada Film Fraternity, Suriya has followed in his footsteps and provided financial aid to the members of his fans club.

A couple of weeks back, it was announced by Pan Indian star Yash that he will be offering Rs 5,000 to each of the members of Karnataka Film Fraternity. Now, a report has come up stating that Kollywood actor Suriya has donated Rs 12.5 lakh to 250 members of his fans club, to provide them with Rs 5,000 each. While the county is battling one of the biggest pandemics ever, this offer by actors to back up the needy is encouraging everyone to do the same.

Prior to this, Suriya along with his brother Karthi and father Sivakumar had met the Chief Minister MK Stalin in person and donated their contributions to help Tamil Nadu fight the pandemic situation. Well, it is known that Suriya and his brother Karthi have been generous when it comes to offering help to the deserving. While Suriya has been helping students pursue their higher education by offering financial aid, Karthi has been helping the farmers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suriya is still basking the success of his last released film Soorarai Pottru directed by Sudha Kongara and co starring Aparna Balamurali. Before the lockdown, he was shooting for his film directed by Pandiraj, tentatively titled Suriya 40. It is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. He also has in his kitty, a film directed by Vetri Maaran titled Vaadi Vaasal. Reports suggest that the film will be about the traditional Tamil sport, bull taming.

Credits :Siffy

Share your comment ×