Suriya opens up about dealing with negativity; Karthi lauds Thalapathy Vijay’s efforts to promote education

Suriya and Karthi came together today, June 16, 2023, for the Agaram Foundation's 44th Award Ceremony. The brothers were also accompanied by their father, Sivakumar. The family appeared together for the award ceremony, which was jointly conducted by the Agaram Foundation and Sivakumar Educational and Charitable Trust. The foundation aims to promote education among people from all sections of society.

Suriya and Karthi revealed that even though the foundation used to award only the children scoring the highest marks earlier, now the criteria for felicitation have changed. As of now, they also award students who scored well, who belong to underprivileged families, and who come from rural as well as remote places. During the function, both brothers gave speeches on the value of education. The videos and pictures from the ceremony have been going viral on social media.

Karthi lauds Thalapathy Vijay’s efforts to promote education

During the function, Karthi gave a good speech on the importance of education. After the function, he was also asked several questions by the media. When a reporter asked the Theeran Adhyaayam Ondru actor about Thalapathy Vijay also putting in efforts to promote education, Karthi lauded the actor. Karthi expressed that he is happy with the work that Vijay has been doing to promote education. He also said that it is great that Vijay has come forward to promote education.

Suriya opens up about dealing with negativity

At the same function, Karthi’s brother Suriya also spoke about the need to deal with negativity. He advised in his speech to not pay much attention to the negativity that surrounds oneself. Suriya shared that just because someone said negative things to you for 10 seconds, you should not waste your whole day thinking about it. He proceeded to talk at length about rising above negativity and being your own person.

On the professional front, Karthi will next be seen in the movie Japan, which is directed by Raju Murugan. Meanwhile, Suriya will next be seen in Kanguva, which also stars Disha Patani. The actor is also collaborating with Sudha Kongara again and has a film lined up with Vetrimaaran.

ALSO READ: Jailer: Rajinikanth starrer lands into trouble over its title; Makers issue legal statement