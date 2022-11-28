Suriya opens up about his bond with Prabhas; REVEALS the Adipurush actor treated him with homemade biryani

Prabhas , the Telugu superstar is well-known for his love for food. The Adipurush star is a self-confessed foodie, and also makes sure that he treats his friends and colleagues with the best delicacies, whenever possible. Many popular stars, who have worked with Prabhas have opened up about how the star treated them with authentic Hyderabadi dishes, mostly from his mother's kitchen. Interestingly, popular Tamil star Suriya has now opened up about having a late-night dinner with Prabhas, when they were shooting at the same location.

In a recent interview with Asianet News, Suriya revealed that Prabhas treated him with homemade biryani, which was especially cooked by his mother, when they were shooting at the same location. The National award-winner also revealed that the Project K star waited for him till 11.30 in the night, so that they can have dinner together. "We met in the film city. Prabhas said he will wait, and we will have dinner together. I thought ok, I assumed it was hotel dinner or it will come from the production mess. My shooting, which was supposed to begin at 6 PM, began at 8 PM and went on till almost 11:30. I thought I will keep meeting Prabhas, maybe tomorrow I will say sorry to him," recalled Suriya.

"Then I was walking in the corridor, and his door was opened. Then he came out and said 'Sir, I am ready, you take a shower.' I was shocked. It was 11:30 at the night, he didn't have dinner and was waiting for me. The food had arrived from his house, he has made his mother cook. I never had such a nice biryani," added Suriya.

Prabhas and Suriya's upcoming films

The pan-Indian star is totally busy in his acting career with some promising projects in his kitty. He is joining hands with Om Raut for the Ramayan adaptation Adipurush, which is slated to hit the theatres in mid-2023. The actor is currently shooting for Nag Ashwin's sci-fi action thriller, Project K. Prabhas is teaming up with KGF director Prashanth Neel for the upcoming action thriller Salaar.

Suriya, on the other hand, is now busy with the shooting of Siva's upcoming untitled period fantasy film, which has been tentatively titled Suriya 42. Later, the National award-winner will team up with acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaaran for the much-awaited project, Vaadivaasal. As per the reports, Suriya is also set to team up with Sudha Kongara once again, for a gangster thriller.

