Suriya opens up on delay during Karuppu release, thanks Jyothika for helping: ‘It was lot financial burden on me’

Suriya-led film, Karuppu was initially slated to release on May 14, 2026. However, last-minute cancellations forced audiences to wait another day before it finally hit the big screen. Despite the unexpected hurdle, the film went on to become a commercial success. Months later, Suriya breaks silence about the financial turmoil he faced behind the scenes, while also crediting wife Jyothika for standing by him during the difficult phase.

Suriya breaks silence on Karuppu delay

During a conversation with THR India, Suriya and Jyothika were asked about release-day crisis. Suriya said, “It was a lot financial burden on me which came on last minute and for me to take those extra loans. She was trusting me and allowing me to take the risk of loans. If something goes wrong as a family we will be facing it. Even if we are in an industry for such a long time, these situations are a little above us. It was a big step for me to take but there was trust that was present at that time.”

Jyothika chose to shift the spotlight back to him. She said, “This was completely his work. But we do everything together, even when we are parenting we are always on the same side of the page we never really discuss. Here it was completely his generosity and him wanting to make the film work its way out. It was a big film.”

While the makers never officially addressed the reason behind the release delay, reports suggested that pending financial obligations led to the disruption. The release finally resumed next day after the financial issues were resolved.

About Karuppu

Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu features Suriya, Trisha Krishnan and Balaji in pivotal roles, alongside Indrans, Anagha Maya Ravi, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada and Supreeth Reddy. Backed by Dream Warrior Pictures, the music was composed by Sai Abhyankkar. The story follows guardian deity Karuppusamy, who takes human form to challenge bad people.