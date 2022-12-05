Suriya opts out of Bala's directorial Vanangaan; Director announces film to continue without the actor

Suriya and director Bala teamed up after a decade for an upcoming film titled Vanangaan. The film was announced with much fanfare earlier this year and carried great expectations since its inception. Now, it has come to light that Suriya opted out of the film. Yes, director Bala shared a statement and announced that the actor will not be a part of Vanangaan. In a statement released on Sunday evening, director Bala mentioned, "The official statement released by Bala read, I wanted to direct Vanangaan with my younger borther, Suriya. However, after a few changes in the story, I wasn’t sure if the project was suitable for someone like him.” He also added, “Suriya had complete trust in me, but it was my duty, as an elder brother, to not put him in such a tricky situation. So, both Suriya and I have decided that it is in the best interests of everyone involved that he should opt out of the project. In fact, Suriya was very upset about this decision, but this is done for the greater good of my brother."

Bala also affirmed that he will rejoin with Suriya in the future. “The Suriya that I saw in Nandha; the Suriya that you saw in Pithamagan, we both will get together something similar at the right time, for sure.” The director further also confirmed that Vanangaan will continue without Suriya. With this, it is yet to be watched who will be the new lead actor in Bala's directorial. Check out Bala's statement on Suriya opting out of Vanangaan: