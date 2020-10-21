Suriya is over the moon as his brother Karthi is blessed with a baby boy; Says 'We are blessed'

Actor Suriya also expressed his happiness as Karthi and family have welcomed the new member in their family.

Karthi and Ranjani become parents again as they have been blessed with a baby boy. While sharing the news with their fans and well-wishers, Karthi penned an emotional note on Twitter. He thanked the doctors and nurses who helped them deliver the child. Taking to Twitter, Karthi wrote, "Dear friends and family, we are blessed with a boy baby. We can’t thank enough our doctors and nurses who took us through this life changing experience. Need all your blessings for the little one. Thank you god."

Brother and actor Suriya also expressed his happiness as they welcome the new member to their family. He wrote, "We are blessed! Thank you yet again Dr. Nirmala Jayashankar and team."

This is Karthi and Ranjani’s second child. The couple is already proud parents to their daughter Umayal, who was born in 2013.

Check out tweet below:

We are blessed! Thank you yet again Dr. Nirmala Jayashankar and team https://t.co/gpzkWZQIYF — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) October 20, 2020

On the work front, Karthi will be seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna in their next film titled, Sulthan. He will also be seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. The film also has in the lead role.

Meanwhile, fans are looking forward to the release of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru. The film is slated to release online on October 30. Helmed by ace filmmaker Sudha Kongara, the upcoming film is among the most highly anticipated flicks from the south film industry.

Also Read: Makers of Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru's to release the film's official trailer this week?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×