Suriya pays an emotional tribute to his fan Aishwarya who was killed in a Texas mall shooting

Suriya paid tribute to his fan, Aishwarya Thatikonda, who was one of the victims of the Texas mall shooting. After knowing that she is a fan of him and admired his work, the Jai Bhim actor penned an emotional note in memory of his late fan and offered condolences to her family. He posted the letter to Aishwarya's parents and said 'as a fellow father I share your pain.'

Suriya penned an emotional note, in which he said 'wish it was her birthday wish and not a tribute note'. "Words fail me as I attempt to offer you and your family my sincere and empathe condolences for your irreplaceable loss. It is indeed a huge shock and is heartbreaking and unfortunate to have lost your daughter Aishwarya to the terrible shootout incident in Texas", his tribute note for his fan, who was shot at a shopping mall in Texas.

The actor also added that he wished this note was her birthday wish and note tribute note for her memorial. He wrote, "I truly wish that this note of mine was a birthday wish and not a tribute for your Memorial! I wish I could've surprised you in person on your birthday! By following your dreams with tenacity and facing your end bravely, you, Aishwarya, are the real Hero, the Star for your family and friends! Your spirited energy shines in your photograph and your smile tells me that you had a great vibe that touched anyone you met with your wonderful, loving persona!."



About Aishwarya's Texas Mall shooting

Aishwarya, who is 27 years old, was a civil engineer, working in the United States. On May 6, she was shot dead at a mall in Texas while shopping with her friend. In the shooting, the gunman opened fire at the crowded mall, killing at least eight people including Aishwarya. Her father, Narsireddy is an Additional District Judge.

Upcoming films

Suriya is currently shooting for his upcoming pan-Indian film Kanguva. directed by Siva. He is undergoing a massive physical transformation to play a dual role in the film. Popular Bollywood actress Disha Patani is the female lead. The film which will be released in 2D and 3D versions, will be released in 10 languages. After this, Suriya will soon be starting to shoot for Vetrimaaran's period drama Vaadivaasal. The film is based on the backdrop of Jallikattu, the ancient sport practiced in Tamil Nadu.

