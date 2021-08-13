Suriya pays heartfelt tribute to late comedian & Padma Shri Awardee Vivek as he shares about his last project

Suriya has shared a heartfelt tribute video in memory of Padma Shri Awardee and comedian Vivek. Suriya Tweeted, "He will live forever in our hearts.. It's an honour to share @actor_vivek sir's last work who made us laugh and also passed on socially responsible n progressive thoughts!."

LOL: Enga Siri Paappom, the Tamil version of the highly successful international format LOL was actor Vivek's last project in the comedy reality space. He played host and referee along with noted actor Shiva and interacted closely with ten comedy entertainers from the Tamil film industry. Vivek suffered from a heart attack and was rushed at SIMS hospital in Chennai on April 17. He then underwent an emergency coronary angiogram followed by angioplasty. However, his health remained critical. Vivek was 59.

Meanwhile, check out Suriya's Tweet below:

He will live forever in our hearts.. It's an honour to share @actor_vivek sir's last work who made us laugh and also passed on socially responsible n progressive thoughts! pic.twitter.com/vz1VVoDHqP — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) August 13, 2021

For the uninitiated, LOL: Enga Siri Paappom is an unscripted comedy reality show on Amazon Prime Video where the ten contestants viz Maya S Krishnan, Abhisek Kumar, Premgi , Harathi Ganesh, RJ Vignesh Kanth, Sathish, Pugazh, Powerstar Srinivasan, Baggy (Bhargav Ramakrishnan), and Syama Harini will be competing against each other for six consecutive hours with two objectives- to make others in the house laugh

