Suriya pays respect to Friends director Siddique in an emotional post; pens ‘I will miss you a whole lot’

The untimely demise of Siddique, the veteran Malayalam director has left the Indian film industry in deep shock. The hitmaker, who is best known for some of the most-loved classic Malayalam comedy films, has also directed a few notable Tamil and Bollywood films. Siddique made his Tamil directorial debut in 2001 with Friends, the official remake of his blockbuster Malayalam film of the same name. Suriya and Thalapathy Vijay played the lead roles in the movie, which emerged as a massive success.

Suriya remembers Siddique with an emotional note

As you may know, Suriya finally began to receive much-deserving love and admiration from the Tamil cinema audience with his performance as Chandru, the loyal and loving yet sensitive young man in the Siddique directorial. The National award-winner, who is devastated by the untimely demise of the senior filmmaker who gave him his first big break in cinema, took to his social media handles and penned an emotional note.

"Memories rush in and my heart is heavy. Siddique sir's demise is an irreplaceable loss," wrote Suriya in his official statement. "Friends was an important film for me in many ways. Siddique sir was inherently an encouraging man who would compliment actors even if we did a small improvement to the scene. He would convey his observations on my performance with a lot of unconditional love, both during the shoot and at the edit. For the first time, I looked forward to being on a film set! He taught me to enjoy the process of filmmaking, have a good laugh and not to take myself seriously," further reads his statement.

In his post, the popular star also thanked the director for giving him the inner confidence, and strength to believe in himself and his talent, and always have a good laugh. "Thank you Siddique sir for your faith, belief, and trust in me during my formative years as an actor. I will miss you a whole lot," concluded Suriya.

About Siddique

The filmmaker made his directorial debut in 1989 with Ramji Rao Speaking, along with his best buddy, actor-director Lal. The duo, under the screenname Siddique-Lal, created some iconic films of Malayalam, which were later remade into all major Indian languages including Tamil and Hindi. After a while, the directors decided to go separate ways and pursue their own careers but still remained close to each other.

Siddique made his Tamil debut with Friends in 2001 and later directed several notable films in the industry. He also ventured into Bollywood with the official remake of his blockbuster Malayalam movie Bodyguard, which featured Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. Siddique's last outing was Big Brother, the 2020-released Mohanlal starrer.

