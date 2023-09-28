Suriya pays respect to his fan who passed away in a road accident, offers condolences to the family

Suriya's recent gesture towards a fan is winning hearts. The actor recently learned that one of his fans Aarvind died in a road accident so he personally paid his respects. He visited his fan's house and offered prayers. The Jai Bhim actor also offered condolences to his fan's family.

Aarvind, who passed away in a road accident, was a member of Suriya’s fan club in Ennore. Upon learning about Aravind's unfortunate death, the Kanguva actor visited his family and offered condolences. This is currently going viral on social media. Photos of Suriya visiting the fan's house, and talking to his family are going viral on social media.

Suriya enjoys a huge fan following that goes beyond Tamil states. He is also one such actor who values his fans the most. This is not the first time the actor made such a gesture, earlier too he paid respects to his fans who died. He is known to stand by his fans in tough times and extend support financially to their families as well.

Suriya visits the family of his fan who died in a road accident

Suriya's upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suriya is currently shooting for his upcoming pan-Indian film Kanguva, directed by Siva. The actor will reportedly be seen in a dual role in the film. Popular Bollywood actress Disha Patani is the female lead. Touted to be the most expensive project ever in the actor's career, the film which will be released in 2D and 3D versions, will be released in 10 languages.

After this, he will soon be starting to film for Vetrimaaran's period drama, Vaadivaasal, based on the backdrop of Jallikattu. He is also rumored to be in talks with Boyapati Srinu for an upcoming film. Recently, the actor's brother Karthi also confirmed about doing a film together. He also added that they are waiting for the right script.

ALSO READ: 'They were threatening Vijay Sethupathi's family': Muttiah Muralitharan opens up on actor's exit from 800