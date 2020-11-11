Suriya pays tribute to his fans like never before ahead of Soorarai Pottru's big release; WATCH

The Tamil star released the out of this world poster of Soorarai Pottru as a tribute to all his fans who have been collectively pouring in their love and support for the much-awaited film.

Ahead of his film Soorarai Pottru's big release, Suriya launched a special poster at the highest possible altitude. Suriya decided to go beyond this film and paid tribute to his fans like never before. Just like the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain and founder of the low cost airline Air Deccan, Suriya wanted to keep the spirit of the film also marvellously filled with determination. He is making the impossible, possible. The Tamil star released the out of this world poster of Soorarai Pottru as a tribute to all his fans who have been collectively pouring in their love and support for the much-awaited film.

The special poster was launched at 34000 ft above sea level at -62°C, making it a first of its kind in the Indian entertainment space. Not only that, signatures of over 10,000 fans out of the 58,000 signatures received were also included in the space launched poster. Sharing about the same, Suriya said, “It is incredibly humbling and overwhelming to see the love the movie has received even before launch. I want Soorarai Pottru and this unique tribute to be a reminder for all my fans that it is possible to achieve your dreams however big it may be and even the sky is not the limit! I’m looking forward to the release of the movie and the audience’s reactions to it."

Soorarai Pottru, which is releasing tomorrow also stars Aparna Balamurali, Mohan Babu, Paresh Rawal in prominent roles. The film is produced by 2D Entertainment and Co-Produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian (2D) and Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment.

