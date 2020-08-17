Suriya pays tribute to MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina on their retirement; Says 'A salute for inspiring the nation'

Tamil star Suriya also paid tribute to the Indian cricketers MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina as they announced their retirement from the International cricket.

Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni recently took social media by storm as he announced retirement from international cricket on August 15. Suresh Raina too announced his retirement minutes after Dhoni shared it on Instagram. “Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," Dhoni wrote as he shared a video of his incredible journey. Many celebrities took to social media and thanked Mahi for giving such wonderful winning moments. Tamil star Suriya also paid tribute to Indian cricketers MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina as they announced their retirement from the International cricket.

Suriya took to Twitter and shared a couple of photos of MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina. He wrote, "A true achiever is someone who has a successful career, a happy family & gives back to the society, my hero @msdhoni & dear friend @ImRaina that's what makes you one. Only the best awaits you both in the second innings. A Salute, for inspiring the nation! #ThankYouDhoniRaina."

Also Read: #AskSuriya: Cricketer Suresh Raina asked THIS question about MS Dhoni to the NGK star; Check out his reply

Check out Tweet below:

A true achiever is someone who has a successful career, a happy family & gives back to the society, my hero @msdhoni & dear friend @ImRaina that's what makes you one. Only the best awaits you both in the second innings. A Salute, for inspiring the nation! #ThankYouDhoniRaina pic.twitter.com/r1aVirP1yt — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) August 16, 2020

Also Read: When Suriya & Jyothika's kids met MS Dhoni and the crowd went berserk; Mahi REVEALED he's a big fan of actors

On the work front, Suriya will be seen in the upcoming film Soorarai Pottru. Soorarai Pottru was scheduled to be released in summer 2020 but due to the ongoing pandemic situation, the film’s release has been delayed.

Directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Sudha K Prasad, the film is co-produced by Suriya and Guneet Monga.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×