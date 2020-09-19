Suriya pens a heartfelt note after Madras High Court dismissed proceedings against him

While the Madras High Court dismissed the proceedings, it noted that Suriya’s statements about the NEET exam were unnecessary.

We all know the controversy surrounding Suriya after he raised his voice following the Supreme Court’s decision to conduct NEET exam as per the plan without any postponement. Three students, who were medical aspirants, died by suicide following the Court’s order. After his statements, several celebrities in Kollywood and the public supported Suriya, while some criticised the same. Several cases were filed against the actor.

However, when the cases were brought to hearing, the Madras High Court rejected all the proceedings and issued a clean chit to Suriya. In a heartfelt note, Suriya stated how he has always had faith in India’s judicial system. He wrote, “I'm deeply moved by the institutional magnanimity of the Indian Judiciary. I have always held out judiciary in the highest esteem, which is the only hope for upholding the constitutional rights of our people. I'm humbled and inspired by the fairness and justice demonstrated by the Hon'ble High Court of Madras."

While the Madras High Court dismissed the proceedings, it noted that Suriya’s statements were unnecessary. The court said, “The utterances by the cine actor are unnecessary and unwarranted for being ignorant of the manner in which the entire judiciary of this state has served the interest of its citizens during this pandemic." Apart from his great skills on screen, Suriya is known for his philanthropy work, which with he has helped thousands of underprivileged children get proper education.

