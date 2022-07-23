Suriya pens a heartfelt note on winning National Award for Soorarai Pottru: Special thanks to my Jyotika

Suriya Sivakumar is a name that doesn't need any introduction, as he makes sure everyone all around the globe knows him for his fine work and amazing acting prowess. Having been in the Tamil industry since 1997, he is known as one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry and not just in South or Kollywood. His filmography speaks volumes of his dedication, passion and generosity. Suriya is one of the very few actors who somehow manage to touch the hearts of audiences with almost every movie, be it as an amnesia lover boy in Ghajini or a lawyer who fights for justice in Jai Bhim.

The much loved actor won the Best Actor National Award for his portrayal as Nedumaaran in Soorarai Pottru. He shared the award with another acting powerhouse Ajay Devgn. Suriya was ecstatic about it and took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note he wrote on winning the award. In the note, he thanked all the technicians and congratulated all the award winners. He thanked the director who gave him his first break, Mani Ratnam, and congratulated Ajay Devgn for the shared achievement. The Jai Bhim actor thanked his wife Jyotika for insisting him to being a part of Soorarai Pottru, his fans for always supporting him and lastly the government of India and the jury.

Have a look at Suriya’s Instagram Post on winning the National Award for Soorarai Pottru:

Suriya has managed to grab attention of international media and audiences not just once but twice. Despite the language barrier and no understanding of words, movies like Jai Bhim and Soorarai Pottru stuck the strings of International audiences so well that they were recognised by the Oscars. Though both the movies couldn't make it to the finals, the impact they have made on many is no less than any big win. Like they, if you can bring a small change in this world, then it is a big achievement.

Also read: Suriya becomes a 'torchbearer' of South Cinema, here's why