Suriya planning to bring Kajal Aggarwal on board as female lead for his upcoming film?

As per the latest news reports, actress Kajal Aggarwal could be seen as the female lead in the upcoming Suriya starrer. The pair had previously featured in a film called Brothers.

There is a strong buzz in the film industry that actor Suriya is reportedly very keen on getting Kajal Aggarwal on board for an upcoming film where he essays the lead. As per the latest news reports, the Comali actress could be seen as the female lead in the upcoming Suriya starrer. The duo had previously featured in a film called Brothers. Now, if the latest news reports are to be believed then Kajal will be paired with Suriya in his upcoming film. Not many details about this project are out yet, but there is a strong buzz in the film industry that Suriya could be seen opposite Kajal Aggarwal.

On the work front, Suriya is looking forward to the release of his highly anticipated film, called Soorarai Pottru. This film will be released on an OTT platform on October 30. The film is helmed by ace director Sudha Kongara. The film was meant for a release earlier on, but due to the COVID 19 pandemic the nation went into lockdown and the theatres were closed down. Many films took the OTT route for their respective releases as the theatres were shut.

The stunning actress Kajal Aggarwal who enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles, will be seen in the much awaited drama called Indian 2. This film will have megastar Kamal Haasan in the lead. The film will also feature actors Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Siddharth in key roles. The first look of the Kamal Haasan starrer was unveiled by the makers some time back.

(ALSO READ: Mosagallu: Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal to play siblings in director Jeffrey Gee Chin's film)

Credits :tollywood net

Share your comment ×