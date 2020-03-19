Suriya to play a cameo in Kootathil Oruthan fame director Gnanavel’s next? Find out

Kollywood megastar Suriya, who will be next seen in Soorarai Pottru, will be playing an extended cameo in Kootahil Oruthan director Gnanavel’s next film.

By now, we all know that Kollywood star Suriya is joining hands with ace director Vetrimaaran for his next film. Now, in an exciting piece of news, it has been reported that the film will be of a revenge genre. According to a report in The Times Of India, the story of the film will be about a youngster who defeats a bull that killed his dad long back in the traditional sport Jallikattu. Kalaipuli S Thanu had earlier informed on Twitter that the film, tentatively titled Suriya40, will be produced and released under banner V Creations.

Meanwhile, Suriya’s upcoming movie Soorarai Pottru is all set to hit the big screens in Summer 2020. The movie will also be dubbed and released in Telugu as Aakasam Nee Haddu Ra. After it was announced that Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal will be playing the main antagonist, the movie has received even bigger attention. This will be the actor’s debut Tamil movie and he will be seen as the owner of an airliner named JAZ Airways.

Vetrimaaran on the other hand, is still basking the success of Asuran. After shining bright at the box office, the movie joined the Rs 100 crore club and it was critically acclaimed too. While Dhanush played the lead role, Manju Warrier was seen playing the leading lady. The film also had Prakash Raj and Pasupathi in key roles. Produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under V Creations, the movie is still running in theatres.

