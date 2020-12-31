Suriya to play an extended cameo in TJ Gnanavel’s upcoming directorial venture?

The film directed by TJ Gnanavel will be bankrolled by Suriya himself and it will have Suriya in an extended cameo role.

Suriya has a line up of films in his kitty as a lead actor. Other than acting, his production venture is also keeping him pretty busy. It was announced recently that his production venture, 2D Entertainment is all set to start their new project directed by Pandiraj. Now, in an exciting piece of news, Suriya will play an extended cameo in the upcoming directorial venture of TJ Gnanavel, produced by Suriya’s home banner. However, no official update on this is made yet.

Suriya is currently busy with the shooting of an Anthology titled Navarasa. His portion for the film is being directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. Photos of Suriya, Gautham Vasudev Menon and PC Sreeram made their way to social media, and they showed us a glimpse of their working environment. The anthology will be produced by Mani Ratnam, and nine different filmmakers will be on board to direct each episode.

He also has in his kitty, a film with Pandiraj. While rumours about the film being shelved came up, the director slammed it and stated that he will direct the film. Suriya is also collaborating with director Hari and it will be titled Aruvaa. The action drama will be produced by Studio Green. D Imman has been roped in to compose music for Aruvaa and this film marks the sixth collaboration between Suriya and Hari. It was recently revealed that Raashi Khanna has been roped in to play the female lead for this project. He will be collaborating with ace filmmaker Vetrimaaran for a rural entertainer titled Vaadivasal.

Credits :Behindwoods

