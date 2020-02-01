Suriya posts emotional video to wish Gowtham Vasudev Menon’s 30-year-journey as director

Actor Suriya took to Twitter and posted a video, wishing Gowtham Vasudev Menon for completing 30 years as director.
It goes without saying that filmmaker Gowtham Vasudev Menon is one of the reasons for the growth of Tamil cinema. Undoubtedly, the actor took Kollywood to the next level. Now, it is twenty years since GVM directed his first movie and he has already made seventeen movies in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi and he recently ventured into the digital world by directing a web series.

Now, one of GVM's favorite heroes - Suriya, took to social media and put out a video to wish GVM's journey in Cinema and shared some memories with Gautham Menon. Talking about how they met for the first time at a bachelor's party in Egmore, Suriya narrated few wonderful times they had while working together on Kaakha Kaakha and Vaaranam Aayiram. He also shared a special memory of how he himself sung one of GVM's movie songs for Jyothika.

To mark his 20th year as director in Kollywood, there is going to be an elaborate celebration on February 2nd. This live event, titled Orey Nyabagam, is planned in Singapore, which will reminisce 20 years of GVM music and there will be performances of few songs from his movies! Many K-town celebrities including director Mysskin and Vignesh Shivn took to social media and wished the director through video messages on social media.

Credits :Twitter

