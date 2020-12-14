Suriya to produce Arun Vijay’s son Arnav Vijay’s debut film; See PHOTOS

Taking to their Twitter space, the makers of the film shared photos with Suriya, Arun Vijay, Arnav Vijay and veteran actor Vijaykumar.

Actor Arun Vijay on Monday took to his Twitter space and shared photos with his son Arnav Vijay and revealed he is all set to make his acting debut, and it will be produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment – a production housed named after Suriya and Jyothika’s children Daya and Dev. Arun revealed that he is glad for his son as his first film is produced by Suriya. He also added that it made him happy that his family continue the camaraderie generation after generation.

An excited Arun Vijay wrote, “With all your blessings, extremely happy to announce that my son Arnav Vijay is making his debut today! Proud that he will be launched by Actor @Suriya_offl's @2D_ENTPVTLTD. Feels good to continue the camaraderie generation after generation. Couldn't have asked for more.” Suriya’s 2D entertainment shared the news too, along with photos of Arjun Vijay, Vijay Kumar, Arnav Vijay and Suriya. They wrote, “With all your support and unconditional love #ProductionNo8 begins today!”

See their posts here:

With all your blessings, extremely happy to announce that my son Arnav Vijay is making his debut today! Proud that he will be launched by Actor @Suriya_offl's @2D_ENTPVTLTD. Feels good to continue the camaraderie generation after generation. Couldn't have asked for more. #AVJ pic.twitter.com/fxLt77uS6Y — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) December 14, 2020

Also Read: Vijay's Master tops 2020 Twitter movie charts followed by Vakeel Saab and Valimai; Check out the full list

Reports suggest that the film will be directed by Pandiraj, who collaborated with Suriya’s 2D Entertainment for Pasanga 2. It is also anticipated that this film will be the third installment of the successful film. Meanwhile, Arun Vijay is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming yet-untitled Tamil action flick. He also has projects such as Agni Siragugal and Sinam in his pipeline. On the other hand, Suriya will be next seen in Aruvaa directed by Hari. He also has a film with Vetrimaaran titled Vadivaasal.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×