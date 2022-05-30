Suriya promises to help the family of a deceased fan who met with a fatal accident; See PIC

Our celebs share a very exceptional relationship with their fans. Suriya and his special bond with fans is also well known to all. In another incident, one of his fans, Jagadish, a 27-year-old secretary of the Namakkal District for the Suriya Fan Club, Namakkal, met with an unfortunate accident a short while back. He died on his way to the hospital.

As a mark of respect, Suriya paid a visit to Jagadish's house and offered his condolences to the late fan's close ones. The Jai Bhim actor also paid homage to the portrait of Jagadish. A picture of the star at his fan's residence has surfaced on Twitter.

Check out the picture below:

In the meantime, Suriya has also assured that he will get a job for Jagadish's wife and will also help Jagadish's daughter Iniya in finishing her studies. Furthermore, the actor has asked the Namakkal Fan Club President to get regular updates on Jagadish's family.

On the work front, Suriya is shooting for two projects simultaneously. He will appear in Bala's untitled venture Suriya41. The film marks the collaboration between the actor and director after 20 years. These two previously gave a blockbuster hit Nandha in 2001 and Pithamagan in 2003. His other movie is Vaadivaasal with filmmaker Vetrimaaran. The flick is based on CS Chellappa's Tamil book of the same name. It talks about the relationship between a Jalikattu Kalai also known as the fighting bull and a village man. The background tracks and songs for Vaadivaasal are being composed by GV Prakash.

In addition to these, Suriya will be next seen doing a cameo in Kamal Haasan's Vikram. The much-awaited movie is likely to release soon on June 3rd. Fans are excited to see his role in the film, and it has been the talk of the town ever since it was revealed.

