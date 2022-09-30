Suriya reaches Delhi to receive National Award for his blockbuster film Soorarai Pottru
Tamil superstar Suriya was clicked at Delhi airport for the National Awards event.
Tamil superstar Suriya was clicked at Delhi airport for the National Awards event. The actor reached the city to accept the prestigious National Award as Best Actor for his performance in blockbuster film Soorarai Pottru, which was released in 2020. Along with him, the Soorarai Pottru team, director Sudha Kongara and GV Prakash have also reached Delhi to collect their respective awards.
Advertisement
Credits: Viral Bhayani
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!