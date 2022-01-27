Suriya REACTS to Jai Bhim being featured on Oscar's YouTube & nod as Best Feature Film

Suriya's Jai Bhim, based on true events that happened in the 1990s in Tamil Nadu, has been nominated as Best Feature Film at Oscar 2022. That is not it, the film has achieved another milestone from Oscar and that is, a scene from Jai Bhim is featured on the official YouTube channel of the Academy Awards.

Reacting to the love and appreciation Jai Bhim is receiving from all around the world, Suriya said in an interview with Variety, “This film deserves global attention and love."

Jai Bhim is sharing is its space at the Oscars with another Indian film and it is Mohanlal's magnum opus film Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. Suriya and his wife Jyothika have been selected as one of the nominees for the Global Community Oscars as well.

Jai Bhim tells the story of a landmark legal battle led by Sengani (based on Parvathi) and lawyer Chandru, when her husband Rajakannu, who belongs to the Irular tribe, is framed by the police in a false case. Rajakannu passed away in 1993 due to police brutality during the case.

Suriya takes it upon himself to unearth the truth and fight all odds to bring justice to the tribal woman. Directed by TJ Gnanvel, the film stars Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan and Lijo Mol Jose in pivotal roles. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Videos in all languages.

