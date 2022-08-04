Suriya reacts to working with Karthi aka Dilli; Performs Rolex role from Vikram with brother at Viruman event

Karthi's much-anticipated film Viruman is all set to release in theaters soon. On Wednesday, in Madurai, the audio launch of Viruman took place and along with the star cast, Karthi, Aditi Shankar, and Suriya also attended as chief guests. The event was a grand and visual treat to watch both brothers together.

As soon as Suriya entered the event, fans couldn't keep calm and kept chanting Rolex Rolex. An iconic role played by Suriya in Kamal Haasan's Vikram, that audiences have loved. As fans didn't stop shouting, Suriya said, We have come for you, we come to your place, I will come on stage, Karthi will also come, till then be patient and let others talk peacefully."

And when Suriya and Karthi entered on stage, there was absolute fire. He and Karthi, performed Rolex and Dilli from Lokesh Kongaraj's Vikram and Kaithi, which are intervened with each other. Suriya aka Rolex and Karthi aka Dilli performed on stage and made fans go berserk. When Suriya asked, 'Tell Dilli what Rolex should do', Karthi replied, 'Nothing'. Karti also said that the fight between Dilli and Rolex has happened many times at home.

Suriya also reacted to working with Karthi aka Dilli from Kaithi and said "Let time tell about the association between Delhi and Rolex." At the end of the ceremony, Suriya took a selfie with the fans and cheered up the fans.

The Theeran star took to Instagram and dropped a monochrome picture with his brother Suriya along with the caption, "All set for #Viruman Audio and Trailer launch". Clad in traditional mundu, the handsome brothers can be seen smiling as they pose together.

Also Read: PHOTO: Karthi and Suriya twin in traditional attires as they attend the audio and trailer launch of Viruman