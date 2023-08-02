Suriya recollects good old memories on 20 years of Kaakha Kaakha, shares throwback pics with Jyothika and team

Suriya's blockbuster film Kaakha Kaakha, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, recently clocked 20 years of release. The film is special for many reasons as it marked the actor's breakthrough in his career and maiden venture with his wife Jyothika. On that note, the National Award-winning actor shared a few throwback photos and recalled the memories of 20 years of Kaakha Kaakha.

Suriya took to Twitter and shared throwback photos with Jyothika, Gautham Menon and team from the sets. He also called the film very close to his heart by sharing a few priceless memories. The Jai Bhim actor wrote, A film that gave me my All! Anbuchelvan will always be close to my heart. Wishes to all the “ilamkandrus” of #KaakhaKaakha the technicians, #Jo who firstspoke to me about the film & my co-actors, & @menongautham thank you… So many good memories…!"

Suriya calls Kaakha Kaakha a very special film on 20 years of release

About Kaakha Kaakha

Kaakha Kaakha received critical acclaim for its gripping storyline and strong performances. Additionally, the chemistry between Suriya and Jyothika was appreciated by the audience. The film marked a huge turning point in Suriya's career as the success further elevated his stardom and recognition. He played the role of a tough cop in the film and his performance was top-notch.

Upcoming films

Suriya is currently shooting for his upcoming pan-Indian film Kanguva, directed by Siva. The highly promising Kanguva glimpse video was released on the actor's birthday and introduced him as a mighty, ruthless warrior who is on a mission. The film promises a visual spectacle in the backdrop of period drama. Popular Bollywood actress Disha Patani is the female lead. The film which will be released in 2D and 3D versions, will be released in 10 languages.

After this, Suriya will soon be starting to shoot for Vetrimaaran's period drama Vaadivaasal. The film is based on the backdrop of Jallikattu, the ancient sport practiced in Tamil Nadu.

ALSO READ: Karthi's Sardar 2 work begins; Yuvan Shankar Raja to replace GV Prakash as music composer?