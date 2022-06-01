Suriya remembers KK's Uyirin Uyire song; Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde and Meghana Raj offer condolences

The news of one of the most sought-after singers, KK's sudden demise last night has left everyone stunned. Not just his family, but the entire nation is unable to believe that the artist who gave a new definition to love with his music is no longer with us. Numerous celebs from across industries including Tamannaah Bhatia, Ram Charan, AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal, and Harris Jayaraj among others have posted heartfelt tributes to the singer on social media.

Suriya took to Twitter and remembered KK with the following words, "Your voice will always remain in our hearts! #UyirinUyire and many more…! #RIPKK" New mommy Kajal Aggarwal shared on Instagram, "Forever will be the rock star...shall forever live through your music! I extend my condolences to KK's family, friends and fans...KK, you will be dearly missed. "

Meanwhile, Beast actress Pooja Hegde Tweeted, "Cannot believe this. A part of my childhood dies with @K_K_Pal today, but strangely lives on also Thank you for the invaluable memories, your music will always magically teleport me back to simpler and purer times, those carefree days of blasting ur music n singing my heart out." Actress Meghana Raj Sarja also shared a clip of the song she did with KK and penned on Instagram, "Rip sir!! Blessed to have had a song in my career with his voice!"

Additionally, Power star Pawan Kalyan has also penned a nostalgic note on KK's demise which went like this, "The sudden demise of noted singer Sri Krishnakumar Kunnath who is popularly known as KK has pained me immensely. Sri KK is a singer having a special style of singing in the cine music world and I pray the God his soul may rest in peace. The songs he had sung in my films impressed fans and music lovers greatly", and the note went on.

