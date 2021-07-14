Suriya resumes shoot of Pandiraj's film post lockdown; Confirms Cinematographer Rathnavelu

Suriya40 resumed the shoot post lockdown. Cinematographer Rathnavelu took to Twitter and announced this news.

After scoring massive success with Soorarai Pottru, Suriya will be teaming up a third time with director Pandiraj for a new film. The yet-to-be-titled film is tentatively being referred to as Suriya40. As the industry is getting back to action post the second wave of Coronavirus lockdown, according to the reports, the team of Suriya40 has also resumed shooting. The shoot of the film, which was earlier put on hold due to the pandemic, has finally resumed.

Suriya has joined the sets of the power-packed film. The cinematographer of Suriya 40, R Rathnavelu, took to Twitter and announced the news. He wrote in the tweet, “Returning to the Shooting spot! Great feeling to hold the camera after a long gap !! This is the place where I belong to !! CINEMA !! Kick started a long schedule for # S40.” The cast and crew has been fully vaccinated and will follow all the Covid-19 protocols on sets.

Returning to the Shooting spot! Great feeling to hold the camera after a long gap !! This is the place where I belong to !! CINEMA !! Kick started a long schedule for # S40 @Suriya_offl @pandiraj_dir @SunTV @jacki_art pic.twitter.com/8tPHz7fumw — Rathnavelu ISC (@RathnaveluDop) July 13, 2021

Suriya40 will see the actor and director come together for the third time after Pasanga 2 and Kadaikutty Singham. The film has been shot in Chennai, Madurai, and Karaikudi and the current schedule is apparently happening in Karaikudi. The film is produced by Sun Pictures. Reportedly, the first look of Suriya will be released on his birthday, July 23. However, nothing has officially been announced yet.

