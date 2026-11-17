Scene, starring Suriya in the lead role, was released in theaters on November 6, 2026. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the film features a special cameo appearance by Jyotika, marking the celebrity couple's reunion on the big screen after 20 years.

Scene: After 20 years, Suriya and Jyotika reunite in a cameo

In a recently released promotional video for Scene, Suriya revealed Jyotika 's cameo appearance, marking their first on-screen reunion since 2006. Sharing the update, the actor expressed his gratitude to audiences, saying, “Thank you all for the applause in all screens, in all theatres, across every language - thank you for celebrating her, us, and our journey with so much love.”

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The scene in Scene features Suriya's visually impaired character, Inbaraj, imagining the woman who would fit his image of Maya (played by Nazriya Nazim Fahadh). As he rules out every other face in his mind, the moment culminates in the reveal of Jyotika.

The cameo marks the couple's reunion on the big screen after two decades. They previously shared the lead roles in the romantic drama Sillunu Oru Kaadhal. In the same year, Suriya also made a cameo appearance in Jyotika's film June R.

More about Scene

Scene follows Inbaraj, a visually impaired officer who is forced to reopen an unresolved matter and solve it with the assistance of a troublesome team. Besides Suriya and Nazriya, the film features Naslen, Anandaraj, Lal, Rajpriyan, Suresh Mathiyalagan, and others in pivotal roles.

Apart from Jyotika, Tovino Thomas also makes a cameo appearance. His character sets up a crucial end-credit sequence, hinting at the possibility of the story continuing in a sequel.

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Suriya’s work front

Suriya is currently filming his tentatively titled Suriya48, aka SuriyaxHombale. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film is reportedly centred on a doctor and draws inspiration from a real-life incident. Kayadu Lohar and Yogi Babu are also part of the cast. The team is currently shooting in Japan, with the film expected to release in May 2027.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Suriya may collaborate with director Arun Matheswaran for a gritty action film. However, an official confirmation regarding the project is still awaited.

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