Suriya reveals first script offered by Venky Atluri before Vishwanath And Sons: ‘I was quietly manifesting…’

Suriya is all set to star in the lead role in the romantic drama Vishwanath & Sons, slated to release on August 14, 2026. Now, at the film’s pre-release event, the actor revealed how director Venky Atluri initially approached him for a biopic.

Suriya recalls initial project pitched by Venky Atluri

Speaking at the pre-release event in Hyderabad, Suriya said that after Lucky Baskhar, he would have agreed to any script Venky Atluri brought to him, as he had been quietly hoping to work with the director. He revealed that Naga Vamsi had then called him and said that he had secured Venky’s dates. At the time, Venky had a script based on a biopic, but the project did not materialize.

Earlier, in an interview with Galatta Plus, the director had confirmed that he initially narrated a biopic, but the project did not go on floors due to rights issues.

Later, he added that Suriya had told him it had been around 12 to 14 years since he had done a cute love story or a proper family entertainer. After films like Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim, the actor wanted to do something breezy. He also felt that he had already done two biopics recently and believed it might be a sign to move on.

More about Vishwanath & Sons

Vishwanath & Sons follows Sanjay Vishwanath, played by Suriya, an Olympic-level sports person who was raised by his devoted mother to excel in the sport. Seemingly a single father, Sanjay’s life takes an unexpected turn when he learns that his son requires urgent medical treatment. This leads him to cross paths with Maddy, a spirited and carefree woman in her 20s.

As Sanjay and Maddy, two individuals from different generations with contrasting personalities, grow closer, their evolving bond brings unexpected changes to their lives and explores whether they fall in love despite their age gap.

With Suriya and Mamitha Baiju in the lead, the film also features Raveena Tandon and Radikaa Sarathkumar in pivotal roles.

Looking ahead, Suriya will next appear in the lead role in the upcoming action entertainer, tentatively titled Suriya47 . Directed by Aavesham fame Jithu Madhavan, the film is expected to hit the big screens this year, marking a hat-trick of releases for the Retro actor.

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