Suriya reveals Soorarai Pottru is a special film for him; Says team will release two more songs very soon

The southern actor Suriya who featured in films like Kaappaan, Singam, NGK, and Vaaranam Aayiram recently revealed on a digital chat that his film Soorarai Pottru is a special film for him. The Sudha Kongara Prasad directorial which will feature Suriya in the lead. The actor reveals during the virtual interaction that there is no bigger joy than watching your film on the big screen. The Singam 2 actor reveals that he is looking forward to seeing the film on the silver screen. The digital meet up with the fans and followers was a part of the promotional activity for Jyothika starrer Ponmagal Vandhal.

The actor who featured in the KV Anand directorial titled Kaappaan, says the makers of the highly anticipated Soorarai Pottru, will be releasing the remaining 2 songs of the film, very soon. The film, Soorarai Pottru is helmed by Sudha Kongara Prasad which is based on the life of GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan. According to media reports, the character essayed by the Kaappaan star is called Nedumaaran Rajangam.

The film Sudha Kongara directorial will also feature actors like Aparna Balamurali, Jackie Shroff, Mohan Babu, and Paresh Rawal. The film Soorarai Pottru was expected to hit the big screen in the month of May. But, due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus, films across the globe had to suspend the shooting and production work. In India too, filming and production work was brought to a complete standstill. There is still no update about the release of the Suriya starrer.

