Suriya’s Aruvaa: Makers are planning to drop the Hari directorial?

Recently, it was revealed by the makers of Suriya’s upcoming film Soorarai Pottru that they are all set to release the film directly on OTT platform. While we are waiting for more updates from his next films, a recent report has now come up stating that the makers of his next film with director Hari has been dropped. According to The Times Of India, the makers have dropped the film owing to the recent pandemic COVID 19. However, no official announcement has been made on it yet.

It is to be noted that the actor-director duo has delivered some power-packed blockbusters including the Singam franchise. Hari recently issued an open apology after the controversy in the police custodial death of Jayaraj and Fenix. Meanwhile, Suriya will be next seen in the biopic of Air Deccan CEO GR Gopinath. Titled Soorarai Pottru, the film is directed by Sudha K Prasad. The film is the first big-ticket one to get a direct release on OTT platform.

The film has Aparna Balamurali as the leading lady. He also has in his kitty, Vaadivasal directed by Vetrimaaran. Bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu, the film will be a revenge drama, which will involve the famous Tamil Nadu’s sort bull-taming. GV Prakash Kumar has been roped in to compose music for the rural drama. It is expected that the makers will come up with more official announcements about the film once lockdown for COVID 19 is lifted.

Credits :The Times Of India

