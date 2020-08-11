  1. Home
Suriya's Aruvaa Makers have no plans to shelve the Hari directorial; Shooting to be resumed soon

It is to be noted that some reports mentioned that Arun Vijay will replace Suriya in the film. However, it looks like the makers are keen on starting the project with Suriya.
By now, we all know that actor Suriya will be collaborating yet again with director Hari for his next film titled Aruva. While recent reports suggested that the film has been shelved by the makers, a new report has now emerged online stating that the makers have denied the claim and that the film will be rolled out soon. It is to be noted that some reports mentioned that Arun Vijay will replace Suriya in the film. However, it looks like the makers are keen on starting the project with Suriya.

Apparently, Suriya will be seen playing dual roles as brothers, while Raashi Khanna will be playing opposite one of his roles. The film’s shooting is planned to be shot in Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Nagercoil, and places around the south suggests a report in The Times Of India. The film is produced by KE Gnanavelraja's home banner Studio Green. It is expected that more official news about the film will be revealed by the makers soon.

Meanwhile, Suriya is awaiting the release of his next film Soorarai Pottru directed by Sudha K Prasad. The film has Aparna Balamurali playing the female lead, while GV Prakash Kumar has composed music. The film is expected to be released as soon as the lockdown for COVID 19 is lifted. He also has in his kitty, Vaadivasal with Vetri Maaran. The film will be bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu’s V Creations and GV Prakash will compose music.

Credits :The Times Of India

