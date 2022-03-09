Suriya’s Etharkkum Thunindhavan in trouble; A political party notifies theatres owners not to screen the film

Same as the last release Jai Bhim, Suriya's next Etharkkum Thunindhavan has also landed in dispute. A political party has served notice to theatre owners in Maiyaladurai, Krishnagiri, Cuddalore, and numerous other regions to not screen the action drama Etharkkum Thunindhavan. They have asked for a formal apology from the actor towards their community. The members of the party may also hold protests or attack the theatres if not heard to.

On the other front, Suriya fans have been criticising the political party for the latest move citing that it will harm the film’s producer and also the theatre owners. Also, they denounce the political party for digging up the Jai Bhim issue again after months.

Refreshing your memory, after Jai Bhim was released on 1 November, the film faced backlash in Tamil Nadu from the Vaniyyar community. They alleged that the film shows them in a negative light and is corrupted with defamatory statements against the community.

Meanwhile, Etharkkum Thunindhavan has been produced by Sun Pictures and is all geared up for a grand release tomorrow. The bookings for the film which will be out in five languages have been off the charts.

Suriya’s latest has Priyanka Arul Mohan as the leading lady, while Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Soori, and others play pivotal roles. D Imman has composed the music for the movie.

Post Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Suriya will also make a guest appearance in R Madhavan starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. He will be playing himself in the Tamil version of the film.

