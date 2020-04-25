Suriya’s films face trouble after Jyothika’s Ponmagal Vandhal gets direct release on OTT platform

After reports surfaced about the release of Jyothika's upcoming film Ponmagal Vandhal directly on OTT platforms, Theaters' Association has issued a statement regarding banning the movies of Suriya in Theatres. Ponmagal Vandhal is bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Entertainment.

Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners’ Association have issued statement regarding banning the release of films starring Kollywood star Suriya, as well as the films produced by his production company 2D films in theaters across the state. This statement comes after the news about film Pon Magal Vandhal, produced by Suriya starring his wife and Kollywood actor Jyothika, will be released directly on a popular OTT platform surfaced online. A couple of days back, this news was making the rounds on social media.

Following this, the theatre owners’ association general secretary Panneerselvam has reportedly issued a statement, in which he stated that the release of Suriya's films in theatres will be banned if Ponmagal Vandhal gets a direct OTT release. In the statement, he also mentioned that movies that are made to have a theater release, should be released in theater and not on OTT platforms. He further added that if Suriya does not take back the decision, there would be a ban on releasing films starring Suriya and the films produced by 2D Entertainment.

Directed by JJ Fredrick, Ponmagal Vandhal was supposed to be released on March 27. However, due to the lockdown imposed by the government to contain the COVID 19 situation, the film could not be released on the scheduled date. It was also reported that 2D entertainment sold the movie to Amazon Prime for Rs 9 crore while it was made on a budget of Rs 4 crore.

