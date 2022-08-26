Suriya’s Jai Bhim lands in legal trouble: Case filed for alleged story theft under the Copyright Act

It seems like trouble is not over for Suriya’s Jai Bhim. This critically-acclaimed legal drama has landed in legal trouble yet again. The Chennai Police recently registered an FIR against the film's director T. J. Gnanavel and producers Jyothika and Suriya for allegedly stealing the film’s story. According to reports, a complaint was filed by a man under the Copyright Act on whom the main character in the film is allegedly based.

The plaintiff has claimed that the Jai Bhim makers used his story but did not pay him any royalties, as was promised to him. Earlier, the courtroom drama landed in controversy for allegedly hurting the feelings of the Vanniyar community. After several months of legal struggle, the Madras High Court finally dismissed the FIR against Jai Bhim, Suriya, Jyothika and director TJ Gnanavel a few days ago.

For the unversed, the Vanniyar Sangam issued a legal notice seeking an apology for showing the Vanniyar community in a bad light in Jai Bhim. They asked for the removal of some particular scenes from the movie and even asked for compensation of Rs 5 crore.

Jai Bhim narrates the tale of discrimination against a marginalised community in Tamil Nadu, and the storyline is believed to be loosely inspired by a true incident from 1993 when some tribal people were arrested and allegedly tortured by the police. Suriya is seen in the role of Advocate Chandru, who fights their case in the courtroom and helps to release them. Apart from Suriya, Lijomol Jose, Manikandan, Rajisha Vijayan, Prakash Raj and Rao Ramesh also essay key roles in the film.

