Suriya’s on-location PICS from the sets of Vaadivaasal go viral

After the release of his action drama Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Suriya has now commenced the shoot for his next venture Vaadivaasal. Helmed by Vetrimaaran, the test shoot of the film is presently taking place in ECR Chennai. Some pictures from the sets, taken by onlookers are doing rounds on social media. This test shoot is to finalize the shoot location on the outskirts of Chennai. Suriya’s look for the movie is also likely to be sealed today.

If all goes well, the full-fledged shoot for the project is expected to start from July 2022. The film is said to be based on CS Chellappa's Tamil book of the same name. The story revolves around the relationship between a Jalikattu Kalai also known as the fighting bull and a man. The background tracks for the film will be composed by GV Prakash. The music director recently dropped a video on the internet, stating that the music of Vaadivaasal will be very native, raw, and rustic.

Check out the video below:

Apart from this, Suriya also has filmmaker Bala's next in the pipeline. As per reports, director Bala is in talks with the Tamil star for his next. However, the project has not been announced formally yet. Nevertheless, if the project materializes, it will mark the actor and director's first film in the last 16 years. They last worked together in the 2003 film, Pithamagan that also had Vikram in the lead. Release on 24 October 2003, the film received a lot of critical acclaim.

Also Read: Wedding album to flaunting baby bump: Shriya Saran shares unseen photos with husband Andrei Koscheev