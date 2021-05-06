Suriya’s look as advocate in his upcoming film with Pandiraj goes viral

Tentatively titled Suriya 30, the film is directed by Pandiraj and it has Priyanka Anand as the leading lady.

Recently, Suriya announced on his social media space that he recovered from COVID 19 and tested negative. He also added that he joined the sets of his next film with Pandiraj, which is yet to be titled. Now, a couple of photos of the actor from the sets of the film have leaked online, where the actor can be seen in the avatar of an advocate. One of the photos shows him heading a group of advocates, while in the other, the actor can be seen in long hair.

A couple of months back, Suriya took the social media by storm after he announced on the micro blogging website that he tested positive for COVID 19. Later, his brother Karthi announced that he was recovering well and was home quarantined. Tentatively titled Suriya 40, the film was launched in February with a formal pooja. It has Priyanka Anand as the leading lady. Last month, the makers of the film shared a glimpse of the actor from the sets.

See the photos here:

Apart from this, Suriya has a handful of films in his kitty including a rural revenge drama titled Vaadivasal by critically acclaimed National Award winning director Vetrimaaran. It was reported sometime back that the film will be based on the bull taming sport. This will mark the first collaboration of the actor-director duo. His other film titled Aruvaa will be directed by Hari, who helmed Suriya’s Singam franchise.

