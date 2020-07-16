Suriya’s next film after Aruva to be a family entertainer and Pandiraj to direct it?

The director’s last movie was Kadaikkutti Singam, which had Karthi in the lead role. The film was produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment.

It was announced recently that Suriya’s next film after Soorarai Pottru will be directed by Hari and it has been titled Aruva. Now, a new report has come up claiming that his next film after Aruva will be directed by Pandiraj and it will be a family entertainer. The director’s last movie was Kadaikkutti Singam, which had Karthi in the lead role. The film was produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

About Suriya’s next film Soorarai Pottru, it is expected that the film’s release date will be announced as soon as the lockdown is released. Aparna Balamurali will be seen playing the female lead in Soorarai Pottru and the film will also have Karunas, Kaali Venkat for key supporting roles. Jointly bankrolled by Suriya and Guneet Monga, under their banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment respectively, the film is directed by Sudha K Prasad. Soorarai Pottru was supposed to hit the big screens in April 2020.

As far as Aruva is concerned, the action drama will be produced by Studio Green. D Imman has been roped in to compose music for Aruva and this film marks the sixth collaboration between Suriya and Hari. It was recently revealed that Raashi Khanna has been roped in to play the female lead for this project. Aruva was supposed to be rolled on floors in April. But due to the ongoing lockdown, the shooting has been postponed.

