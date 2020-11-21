  1. Home
Suriya’s next with Pandiraj: Rashmika Mandanna to play the leading lady?

Directed by popular filmmaker Pandiraj, the yet to be titled film is touted to be a rural drama.
Recently, Suriya took to his Twitter space and confirmed that he will be collaborating with director Pandiraj for his next film. Pandiraj is known for films in the genre of rural drama, with melodramatic family emotions. Now, a report has surfaced online stating that the film will have Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. While no official confirmation is made on this yet, this mews is still making the rounds on social media, with fans expressing their excitement to see them both together on screen.

Rashmika has one more Kollywood film in her kitty. Titled Sulthan, the film kas Suriya’s brother and popular Kollywood actor Karthi as the male lead. The makers recently revealed Karthi’s first look for the film in an intense poster. When they wrapped up the shooting schedule, Rashmika shared photos from the sets where she was seen along with Karthi. She also has Allu Arjun’s Pushpa in her kitty. The makers recently started the shooting process.

Also Read: Dhanush’s Karnan: Makers of the Mari Selvaraj directorial to restart the shooting schedule on November 25?

On the other hand, Suriya is still basking the success of his recently released film Soorarai Pottru. He also has a bunch of films in his kitty. His next film will be with critically acclaimed director Vetrimaaran. Titled Vaadivaasal, the makers have not yet announced the rest of the cast and crew of the film. He will be collaborating with director Hari, who helmed his Singam franchise. Titled Aruvaa, the film is touted to be a rural drama.

