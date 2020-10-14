Suriya’s NGK: Unseen VIDEO of the Soorarai Pottru actor's photoshoot goes viral; Watch it

In the newly released unseen footage of Suriya from his film with Sai Pallavi, NGK the actor can be seen posing for photographs in his formal attire.

One of the recent films of Suriya in Kollywood is NGK aka Nandha Gopalan Kumaran. While the film received a lukewarm response at the box office, the actor showcased his talent along with the lead actors Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet Singh. It is one of the most favourite movies of the actor's fans. Now, an unseen video of the actor from the film’s photoshoot has surfaced online and it is making the rounds on social media.

In the video, one can see Suriya posing for photographs in his formal attire. Meanwhile, on the work front, Suriya will be next seen in Sudha Kongara Prasad’s directorial Soorarai Pottru, which is a biopic of Air Deccan CEO Gopinath. The film is all set to get a direct release on OTT platform. While Aparna Balamurali will be seen as the leading lady, the film has music by GV Prakash Kumar. All the songs of the film were released by the makers and they all turned out to be huge hits.

Other than this, Suriya has a handful of films in his kitty. He will be collaborating with critically acclaimed director Vetrimaaran for a rural drama titled Vadivaasal. The film will be a revenge drama, and it will also touch on the traditional bull taming sport. He also has in his kitty, Aruvaa by director Hari. This film will mark the fourth collaboration of the director and actor after their successful Singam franchise.

